Left Menu

Kyiv welcomes UK warning of sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 18:38 IST
Kyiv welcomes UK warning of sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday welcomed Britain's warning of sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine, saying it was an important way of deterring rash decisions by Russia's elite.

"We urge partners to take such actions as they are an important factor in deterring the Russian elite from rash decisions," Kuleba told a televised briefing.

"When Russian dignitaries realize that they are talking about their assets, real estate and money abroad, where they - the patriots of Russia - keep them, the hotheads in the Kremlin will cool down," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022