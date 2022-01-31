Left Menu

Will not allow opening of wine bars in Aurangabad; Maha decision will ruin our culture: AIMIM MP Jaleel

AIMIM MP Imtiyaz Jaleel on Monday criticised the Maharashtra government for allowing the sale of wine at supermarkets and grocery shops and said that such facilities will be vandalised if they are allowed to open in Aurangabad district.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 31-01-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 23:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
AIMIM MP Imtiyaz Jaleel on Monday criticised the Maharashtra government for allowing the sale of wine at supermarkets and grocery shops and said that such facilities will be vandalised if they are allowed to open in Aurangabad district. Addressing a press conference, Jaleel questioned the rationale behind the wine sale decision and said if the state government is genuinely concerned about farmers then permission should be given for cultivating cannabis. ''Instead of wine, the government could have supported milk bars and encouraged people to drink it so that farmers would have benefited. But this government is only concerned about money. This decision to allow the sale of wine in shops will ruin our culture,'' said Jaleel, who also heads the Maharashtra unit of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Jaleel said that he won't allow such ''wine bars'' to function in Aurangabad. ''I challenge Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and all the three ruling parties to dare to open even one such wine bar in Aurangabad. I appeal to women to vandalise such shops. If anyone thinks of opening it, we will break that shop,'' he added.

