Time for political decisions as Iran talks enter 'final stretch' -U.S. official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2022 02:54 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 02:51 IST
Indirect talks between the United States and Iran on returning to the 2015 nuclear agreement are entering the "final stretch," with all sides having to make tough political decisions, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Monday.
Iran may choose not to go down the road of compliance with the agreement, and Washington is ready to deal with that contingency, said the official, who briefed reporters by phone during a break in the talks in Vienna.
