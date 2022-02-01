Left Menu

Maha: 2 held by Pench Tiger Reserve officials for installing electric fencing

he said.Two people were nabbed on January 29 and now we have caught two more people who employed power fencing.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-02-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 17:51 IST
Maha: 2 held by Pench Tiger Reserve officials for installing electric fencing
Pench Tiger Reserve authorities have found two more instances of farmers using banned electric fencing to keep out wild animals, a practice that has often led to big cats getting electrocuted, a forest department official said on Tuesday.

A drive to weed out such electric fencing as well as snares, that result in horrific foot injuries to animals and sometimes death, is underway in PTR and its vicinity since January 29. he said.

''Two people were nabbed on January 29 and now we have caught two more people who employed power fencing. We have seized two snare traps, 21 hooks, 1,756 metre GI (galvanized iron) naked wire from Zhingaria village in South Usaripar beat in Paoni forest range. We also got 500 metre GI wire from Bothiya Palara village in Chargaon beat of Paoni forest range,'' he said.

The forest department officials, after making a panchnama report, have handed over the two new cases to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for further action, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

