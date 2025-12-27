Left Menu

Rebuilding Lives: Jammu's Smart Housing Initiative

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha launches housing initiative in Reasi district, aimed at constructing 320 prefabricated homes for families affected by floods. Sponsored by HRDS India, the project costs Rs 32 crore and promises rapid completion without burdening government funds. It's a part of broader development plans across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-12-2025 20:22 IST
Rebuilding Lives: Jammu's Smart Housing Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has laid the foundation for the construction of 320 modern, prefabricated houses for families devastated by recent flash floods in the Reasi district.

The project, funded by the High-range Rural Development Society (HRDS India) at an estimated cost of Rs 32 crore, is set to provide immediate relief to affected families without involving government financing.

This initiative is part of a larger strategy to rebuild infrastructure in eight districts affected by Pakistani shelling and natural disasters, aiming for a resilient and sustainable recovery in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

