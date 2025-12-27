Rebuilding Lives: Jammu's Smart Housing Initiative

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has laid the foundation for the construction of 320 modern, prefabricated houses for families devastated by recent flash floods in the Reasi district.

The project, funded by the High-range Rural Development Society (HRDS India) at an estimated cost of Rs 32 crore, is set to provide immediate relief to affected families without involving government financing.

This initiative is part of a larger strategy to rebuild infrastructure in eight districts affected by Pakistani shelling and natural disasters, aiming for a resilient and sustainable recovery in Jammu and Kashmir.

