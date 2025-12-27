Left Menu

Police Crack Down on Heroin Dealer in Delhi's Sultanpuri

A woman was arrested in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri for possessing over nine grams of heroin. The police intervention occurred when a patrol team noticed suspicious activity. They seized drugs and cash, and further raids found additional drug-related paraphernalia. Authorities are extending efforts to dismantle the drug network.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have apprehended a woman in Sultanpuri for holding more than nine grams of heroin. The arrest came after a patrol team observed a woman and her involvement in suspicious activity on the Nangloi-Sultanpuri road.

The incident unfolded as the woman, carrying a white polythene bag, attracted a small crowd. Upon realizing the presence of the police, the crowd quickly dispersed while the woman tried to escape. However, the vigilant officers successfully caught her.

Police discovered six small pouches of heroin in her possession, along with Rs 4,200 in cash, allegedly the proceeds of drug transactions. Following her arrest under the NDPS Act, a search of her home unveiled more drug-related materials. The police are now pursuing further leads in the drug supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

