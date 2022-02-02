Rajasthan Cabinet approves land allotments to various welfare societies

Rajasthan Cabinet on Wednesday approved allotments of land for welfare activities to various societies at free or concessional rates.

According to a statement issued after the Cabinet meeting, the decision of the council of ministers will give further impetus to social upliftment and welfare works.

The state Cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The Cabinet has decided to keep the order of allotment of land made earlier at a concessional rate of 5 per cent in Jodhpur to Jatia society for girls hostel. With this decision, the economic burden on society will be reduced and girls' education will get a boost in the area, the statement said.

Similarly, the Cabinet gave its approval to the free allotment of 1341.08 square yards of land to Jatt Patti Prajapat Samaj, Balotra for the construction of community building at the rate of 50 per cent of the prevailing reserve rate for land.

Along with this, the cabinet also approved to make 6.7 bigha land of village Sevarampura, district Tonk free from its acquisition.

Apart from this, the bank guarantee amount deposited for the establishment of a medical college at Sriganganagar was not forfeited and it was approved to free it.

According to the statement, the state cabinet also authorized the chief minister to finalize the Governor's address for the budget session.

