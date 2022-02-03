Honeywell UOP interested in oil refinery project in southern Libya, NOC says
Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 03-02-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 22:46 IST
- Country:
- Libya
Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday that Honeywell UOP had expressed interest in projects including an oil refinery in southern Libya.
"Details of work scope and implementation contracts will be discussed in the coming days," the state-owned oil company added in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement