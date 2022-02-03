Left Menu

Honeywell UOP interested in oil refinery project in southern Libya, NOC says

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 03-02-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 22:46 IST
Honeywell UOP interested in oil refinery project in southern Libya, NOC says
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@NOC_Libya)
  • Country:
  • Libya

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday that Honeywell UOP had expressed interest in projects including an oil refinery in southern Libya.

"Details of work scope and implementation contracts will be discussed in the coming days," the state-owned oil company added in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory

GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development L...

 India
3
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022