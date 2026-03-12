Left Menu

Trump Takes on Gas Prices Amid Iran Conflict

President Trump visits Kentucky and Ohio to address voter concerns over rising gasoline prices due to the Iran conflict. He predicts oil prices will soon decrease, tapping into U.S. oil reserves. Trump's trip focuses on economic policy and includes endorsement of Ed Gallrein against Republican Rep. Thomas Massie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 04:09 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 04:09 IST
Trump Takes on Gas Prices Amid Iran Conflict
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump aimed to allay public concerns over escalating gasoline prices during a visit to Kentucky and Ohio, attributing the rise to the ongoing conflict in Iran. As the prices climb by an average of 61 cents from last month, Trump's reassurances come amidst anxiety among voters and fellow Republicans worried about economic implications.

Highlighting the temporary nature of the price hikes, Trump asserted that oil prices would drop more than anticipated. To counter the rising costs, he announced a modest release from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserves, echoing actions of his predecessor, President Joe Biden, who managed similar strategies during the early Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The visit also provided a platform for Trump to endorse Ed Gallrein in opposition to current Rep. Thomas Massie, a critic of Trump's policies. Despite the endorsement, Massie remains confident in his re-election chances, emphasizing strong polling support ahead of the primary elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026