Trump Takes on Gas Prices Amid Iran Conflict

President Donald Trump aimed to allay public concerns over escalating gasoline prices during a visit to Kentucky and Ohio, attributing the rise to the ongoing conflict in Iran. As the prices climb by an average of 61 cents from last month, Trump's reassurances come amidst anxiety among voters and fellow Republicans worried about economic implications.

Highlighting the temporary nature of the price hikes, Trump asserted that oil prices would drop more than anticipated. To counter the rising costs, he announced a modest release from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserves, echoing actions of his predecessor, President Joe Biden, who managed similar strategies during the early Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The visit also provided a platform for Trump to endorse Ed Gallrein in opposition to current Rep. Thomas Massie, a critic of Trump's policies. Despite the endorsement, Massie remains confident in his re-election chances, emphasizing strong polling support ahead of the primary elections.

