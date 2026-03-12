Left Menu

Pentagon's AI Ban on Anthropic Sparks Legal Battle

The Pentagon has announced that the use of Anthropic's AI tools may continue beyond the initial six-month phase-out if deemed critical to national security. Despite a ban due to supply chain risks, exemptions may occur for mission-critical activities. Anthropic is legally contesting the ban.

The Pentagon may extend the use of Anthropic's AI tools beyond the planned six-month phase-out, justified in critical national security situations, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

Signed by Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies, the memo allows exemptions only for vital operations lacking alternatives, requiring Pentagon units to provide detailed risk mitigation plans. The move highlights the complexity of enforcing the Anthropic ban, confirmed by a Pentagon spokesperson without further comment.

An ongoing legal battle emerges as Anthropic seeks to prevent ban enforcement, asserting supply chain integration challenges, evident as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently labeled the firm a risk. The memo emphasizes removing Anthropic products from critical systems, with contractors required to ensure compliance in 180 days.

