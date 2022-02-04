Left Menu

EDF Energy to raise energy bills by 54% after UK price cap decision

UK energy regulator said on Thursday it would raise its cap on the most widely used tariffs, which covers around 22 million households, by 54% from April due to record global gas prices. "We know this news will not be welcome and we want to be fully transparent, giving our customers as much notice as possible," EDF said in a statement, adding it would write to customers in the coming weeks to explain how these changes affect their own household bills.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-02-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 17:12 IST
British energy supplier EDF Energy, owned by France's EDF, is increasing prices for its standard variable tariff customers by 54% from April 1, in line with a rise on Britain's price cap system, it said on Friday.

Customers on EDF's standard variable tariff paying by direct debit will see their dual-fuel bill increase by 54% to 1,971 pounds ($2,671.69) a year, the firm said. UK energy regulator said on Thursday it would raise its cap on the most widely used tariffs, which covers around 22 million households, by 54% from April due to record global gas prices.

"We know this news will not be welcome and we want to be fully transparent, giving our customers as much notice as possible," EDF said in a statement, adding it would write to customers in the coming weeks to explain how these changes affect their own household bills. The rise comes amid a cost of living crisis as inflation and food costs rise.

Wholesale gas prices soared by 500% over the past year, impacting all energy suppliers, EDF said. Almost 30 British energy suppliers ceased trading because of the energy price surge and the cap that prevented costs being added to customer bills. EDF took on customers from several of the failed companies.

($1 = 0.7377 pounds)

