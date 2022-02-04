Left Menu

Prosecutor finds no evidence foreign powers were behind drones at Swedish nuclear plants - Swedish Radio

There is no evidence that foreign powers were behind drones sighted at Swedish nuclear plants in January, the prosecutor leading the investigation told publicly funded Swedish Radio. Police in Sweden deployed patrols and helicopters in mid-January to the Forsmark nuclear plant to hunt for a drone seen flying over the site, but were unable to catch the unmanned vehicle. Drones were also observed at Sweden's two other plants, Oskarshamn and Ringhals.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 04-02-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 21:37 IST
Prosecutor finds no evidence foreign powers were behind drones at Swedish nuclear plants - Swedish Radio
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Sweden

There is no evidence that foreign powers were behind drones sighted at Swedish nuclear plants in January, the prosecutor leading the investigation told publicly funded Swedish Radio. Police in Sweden deployed patrols and helicopters in mid-January to the Forsmark nuclear plant to hunt for a drone seen flying over the site, but were unable to catch the unmanned vehicle.

Drones were also observed at Sweden's two other plants, Oskarshamn and Ringhals. Forsmark and Ringhals are run by state-owned Vattenfall while Oskarshamn is operated by German energy company Uniper SE. The three nuclear plants account for around 30% of Sweden's total power production. Prosecutor Hans Ihrman told Swedish Radio there was no evidence that foreign powers were behind the drones, and said it was unclear what had actually been observed.

The incidents occurred around the same time as Sweden's military started patrolling the main town on the Baltic Sea island of Gotland https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/sweden-boosts-patrols-gotland-amid-nato-russia-tensions-2022-01-13 amid increased tensions between NATO and Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022