Deep Ocean Mission not to affect livelihood of fisherfolk: Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 22:43 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaDST)
The Deep Ocean Mission would not result in any over exploitation of the marine resources by corporate houses, Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh told Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question, he said the mission will also not affect the life and livelihoods of fishers in the country. ''The Deep Ocean Mission aims to explore deep-oceanic resources and develop technologies for their sustainable use,'' the minister said in response to a question from CPI(M) member A M Ariff.

Singh said the outcome of the program is intended to identify potential new resources and develop technology for harnessing them in future, which may generate additional opportunities for livelihoods.

He said the Deep Ocean Mission is related to the Blue Economy and its activities will help fisheries, tourism and maritime transport, renewable energy, aquaculture, seabed extractive activities and marine biotechnology.

