Exporters in Tirupur hail RBI holding policy rates at same level

Tirupur Exporters' Association (TEA) on Thursday thanked RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for maintaining the policy rate at the same level.

Thanking the MPC, TEA President Raja M Shanmugham, however, appealed to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to extend the Interest Equalisation Scheme with retrospective effect from October 1, 2021, onwards for the benefit of MSMEs.

The Tirupur knitwear cluster desperately needs to enhance their competitiveness and sustain in the business, he said in a statement here.

The RBI has announced the decision of the MPC to keep the major policy repo rate at 4 percent and reverse repo rate at 3.35 percent unchanged and to continue with the accommodative policy stance, Shanmugham said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)