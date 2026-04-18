Epic Entertainment Shifts: From Takeovers to Global Festivals

David Ellison showcased his commitment to the film industry at a significant meeting with theater owners. If regulatory approval is obtained, his company, Paramount, plans on releasing 30 films annually after potentially acquiring Warner Bros Discovery.

Netflix experiences a pivotal moment as co-founder Reed Hastings exits. The departure coincides with the company's pursuit of new growth strategies amid slowing sales and increasing competition. The recent breakdown of its Warner Bros Discovery merger adds to Netflix's challenges.

In the world of music, major Korean pop labels are partnering to create an international festival akin to Coachella. Agencies like HYBE and SM Entertainment aim to elevate K-pop and Korean culture on a global scale, marking a bold venture for the music industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)