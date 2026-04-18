Telangana Tensions: BJP Leader Rao's House Arrest Stirs Protest
Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao was placed under house arrest to prevent a protest against Congress. The party opposed Rao's planned demonstration over Congress's role in defeating the women's quota bill in Parliament, labeling it a 'black day.' The BJP pledges continued opposition efforts.
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On Saturday, Telangana BJP's leader, N Ramchander Rao, faced house arrest as he planned a protest against the Congress at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's residence. This action by the authorities aims to curb his demonstration, highlighting the political tensions simmering in Telangana.
The protest was in response to the Congress allegedly impeding the women's quota bill, which sought to increase female representation in Parliament. Describing the failed passage of the Bill as a 'black day,' Rao criticized the Congress for denying women their deserved representation.
Despite the house arrest, BJP vowed to sustain its campaign against the Congress's stance. The defeated Bill, which needed a two-thirds majority, fell short despite 298 MPs voting in support, marking a significant setback for the advancement of women's representation in Indian legislatures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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