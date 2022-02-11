Central Sector scheme 'SMILE' for Welfare of Transgender community launched

The Department of Social Justice & Empowerment is launching the Central Sector Scheme "SMILE: Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise" tomorrow at BHIM Auditorium, Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, 15, Janpath Road, New Delhi. The scheme will be launched by the Hon'ble Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment in the presence of Hon'ble Ministers of States (SJ&E).

This umbrella scheme is designed to provide welfare measures to the Transgender community and the people engaged in the act of begging. Under this includes two sub-schemes - 'Central Sector Scheme for Comprehensive Rehabilitation for Welfare of Transgender Persons' and 'Central Sector Scheme for Comprehensive Rehabilitation of persons engaged in the act of Begging'.

The scheme strengthens and expands the reach of the Rights that give the targeted group the necessary legal protection and a promise to a secured life. It keeps in mind the social security that is needed through multiple dimensions of identity, medical care, education, occupational opportunities, and shelter. The Ministry has allocated Rs. 365 Crore for the scheme from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The Sub-scheme - 'Central Sector Scheme for Comprehensive Rehabilitation for Welfare of Transgender Persons' includes the following components-

Scholarships for Transgender Students: Scholarships for students studying in IX and till post-graduation to enable them to complete their education.

Skill Development and Livelihood: Skill Development and Livelihood under PM-DAKSH scheme of the DepartmentComposite Medical Health: A comprehensive package in convergence with PM-JAY supporting Gender-Reaffirmation surgeries through selected hospitals

Housing in the form of 'GarimaGreh': Shelter Homes 'Garima Greh' where food, clothing, recreational facilities, skill development opportunities, recreational activities, medical support etc. will be provided

Provision of Transgender Protection Cell: Setting up of Transgender Protection in each state to monitor cases of offences and to ensure timely registration, investigation and prosecution of offences.

E-Services (National Portal & Helpline and Advertisement) and other Welfare Measures

The focus of the sub-scheme 'Comprehensive Rehabilitation of persons engaged in the act of Begging' are as follows-

Survey and identification: Survey and Identification of beneficiaries shall be carried out by the Implementing Agencies.

Mobilisation: Outreach work will be done to mobilise the persons engaged in begging to avail the services available in the Shelter Homes.

Rescue/ Shelter Home: The shelter homes will facilitate education for children engaged in the act of Begging and children of persons engaged in the act of Begging.

Comprehensive resettlement.

Additionally,

Skill development/vocational training will be provided to attain capacity, capability and desirability so that they can sustain and live a life of dignity by engaging in self-employment

.Pilot projects initiated on Comprehensive Rehabilitation in ten cities namely Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna and Ahmedabad.

It is to be noted that the sub schemes will be implemented by a party consisting of National Coordinators along with a suitable team will be created in the Ministry. The qualifications of the National Coordinator, emoluments, powers and functions and line of command will be as prescribed by the Department. Additionally, the components will be monitored at regular intervals by the Ministry including Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) or any other agency/unit appointed by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.

(With Inputs from PIB)