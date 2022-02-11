Left Menu

Italy's Draghi says economy slowing in Q1, sees risks ahead

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 11-02-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 19:56 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Italy

Italian economic growth has slowed in the first quarter and there are risks ahead that could damage full-year prospects, but the government is committed to try to overcome any problems, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.

Draghi said the main risks facing the economy were high energy prices, strong inflation and geopolitical tensions.

"We are aware of these three risk categories and the government is considering interventions in all three areas," Draghi told a news conference. (Writing by Crispian Balmer Editing by Keith Weir)

