Tigers entering Chandrapur power plant area: Minister asks for survey, forest dept issues capture order

Forest authorities on Sunday issued orders to capture tigers that were intruding into areas around the Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station, while Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut asked the department to undertake a survey to find out solutions to the problem, officials said.

Raut during the day visited the spot inside the CSTPS premises where a 59-year-old man was killed by a tiger and asked authorities to provide four-wheelers to personnel at the facility to keep them safe from such attacks.

''Some eight to nine tigers are present in the CSTPS area, which is dangerous for people. We have to undertake a survey to find out why they are leaving the core forest area and coming into such industrial zones. I've been told they are coming in these parts to give birth,'' Raut told reporters.

He said a committee under Chandrapur Collector Ajay Gulhane will be set up to study the problem and recommend solutions.

''For the safety of people in the CSTPS area, we will erect a surveillance tower with a control room and protection wall. It is the failure of the forest department that tigers are leaving the core jungle area and entering the industrial belt here,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Sunil Limaye, on Sunday, ordered that tigers intruding into the CSTPS area be captured and taken back into the natural habitat, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)