Russias Defence Ministry Said On Friday That Its Forces Had Taken Control Kostiantynivka In Eastern Ukraine

Russia's Defence Ministry declared on Friday that its military forces have seized control of Kostiantynivka, a strategic locality in eastern Ukraine. This development represents an important achievement for Moscow in its prolonged military campaign across the Donetsk region.

The announcement was made amidst President Vladimir Putin's visit to a command point that oversees Russian military operations in Ukraine. The visit signifies the importance Moscow places on its advances in the region.

Moscow has long aimed to capture Kostiantynivka as part of its strategic objectives in the eastern Ukrainian territories, further escalating the ongoing conflict in the area.