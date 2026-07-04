Russia Claims Control of Eastern Ukrainian Key Locality

Russia's Defence Ministry announced the capture of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine, marking a significant step in their ongoing military offensive in the Donetsk region. The announcement coincided with President Putin's visit to a command point overseeing the operations of Russian forces in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russias Defence Ministry Said On Friday That Its Forces Had Taken Control Kostiantynivka In Eastern Ukraine | Updated: 04-07-2026 03:09 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 03:09 IST
Russia Claims Control of Eastern Ukrainian Key Locality

Russia's Defence Ministry declared on Friday that its military forces have seized control of Kostiantynivka, a strategic locality in eastern Ukraine. This development represents an important achievement for Moscow in its prolonged military campaign across the Donetsk region.

The announcement was made amidst President Vladimir Putin's visit to a command point that oversees Russian military operations in Ukraine. The visit signifies the importance Moscow places on its advances in the region.

Moscow has long aimed to capture Kostiantynivka as part of its strategic objectives in the eastern Ukrainian territories, further escalating the ongoing conflict in the area.

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