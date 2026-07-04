PJM Grid Battles Heat Wave: Emergency Measures in Effect
PJM, the largest U.S. power grid operator, has activated emergency electricity reduction programs amid generator outages and high demand caused by a heat wave. Industrial and residential users must curtail electricity use to avert outages. High demand this week approached records, straining the system. Prices soared due to transmission congestion.
PJM, the U.S.'s largest power grid operator, has activated emergency electricity reduction protocols in response to ongoing generator outages and soaring air-conditioning demand triggered by a lingering heat wave.
Industrial and residential customers with specific contracts in place were ordered to reduce electricity usage to increase reserves and prevent power outages. This alert, part of standardized conservation efforts by utilities, was timed to manage peak electricity demand expected around 6 p.m. EDT on Friday.
Amid rising demand nearing historical peaks, PJM also issued warnings to neighboring regional grids like New York and the Midwest, signaling potential restrictions on electricity exports. The surge in usage has dramatically increased spot prices, reflecting the costs associated with congested transmission lines.