PJM Grid Battles Heat Wave: Emergency Measures in Effect

The Largest Us Power Grid Operator Pjm On Friday Ordered Customers Enrolled In Emergency Electricityreduction Programs To Curb Their Use As It Battled Generator Outages

PJM, the U.S.'s largest power grid operator, has activated emergency electricity reduction protocols in response to ongoing generator outages and soaring air-conditioning demand triggered by a lingering heat wave.

Industrial and residential customers with specific contracts in place were ordered to reduce electricity usage to increase reserves and prevent power outages. This alert, part of standardized conservation efforts by utilities, was timed to manage peak electricity demand expected around 6 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Amid rising demand nearing historical peaks, PJM also issued warnings to neighboring regional grids like New York and the Midwest, signaling potential restrictions on electricity exports. The surge in usage has dramatically increased spot prices, reflecting the costs associated with congested transmission lines.