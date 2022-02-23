Left Menu

DRDO and IIT Delhi demonstrate Quantum Key Distribution between Prayagraj and Vindhyachal

This technology will enable security agencies to plan a suitable quantum communication network with indigenous technology backbone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 20:39 IST
DRDO and IIT Delhi demonstrate Quantum Key Distribution between Prayagraj and Vindhyachal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A joint team of scientists from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, for the first time in the country successfully demonstrated Quantum Key Distribution link between Prayagraj and Vindhyachal in Uttar Pradesh, a distance of more than 100 kilometres. This technological breakthrough was achieved over a commercial grade optical fibre already available in field. With this success, the country has demonstrated indigenous technology of secure key transfer for bootstrapping military grade communication security key hierarchy. The performance parameters have been measured and have been found to be repetitively within the reported international standards at sifted key rates of up to 10 KHz. This technology will enable security agencies to plan a suitable quantum communication network with indigenous technology backbone.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the scientists and faculty of DRDO and IIT Delhi for the demonstration of this technology. In his message to the involved scientific fraternity, he mentioned this as one of the shining examples of synergetic research between DRDO and Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. Director IIT Delhi Professor Rangan Banerjee also congratulated the faculty of IIT Delhi and scientists of DRDO associated with this development for their dedicated efforts to enhance country's technological capability.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022