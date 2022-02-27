Left Menu

Himveers of ITBP patrol borders in Himachal Pradesh at 14,000 feet in minus 20 degrees celsius temperature

Himveers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) patrolled the borders in snowfall at an altitude of 14,000 feet in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 27-02-2022 10:26 IST
The temperature at the place of patrolling is minus 20 degrees celsius.

Meanwhile, more than 100 climbers participated in an ice wall climbing competition in Ladakh organized for the first time in the country by North-West Frontier ITBP, Leh. (ANI)

