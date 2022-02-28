Left Menu

Delhi: 55-year-old woman dies in road accident

A 55-year-old woman was killed after her two-wheeler collided with a Bharat gas supply truck in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area, informed police on Sunday.

Updated: 28-02-2022 03:00 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 03:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 55-year-old woman was killed after her two-wheeler collided with a Bharat gas supply truck in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area, informed police on Sunday. According to the Delhi Police, the woman, identified as Santosh Arora, was riding pillion on a two-wheeled vehicle with her cousin.

"Her vehicle was hit by a truck of Bharat gas supply while going from Mool Chand underpass side to Ashram Chowk at Lal Sai chowk in Lajpat Nagar. The lady died on the spot. Her body has been shifted to AIIMS trauma centre," police said. Further, police have taken both the vehicles into their possession and apprehended the 32-year-old truck, driver. (ANI)

