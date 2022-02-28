Maha: 1 unit of Parli thermal power generation plant shut due to coal shortage

One out of the three power generation units at Parli Thermal Power Plant in Maharashtra's Beed district has been shut due to the shortage of coal, a senior official said on Monday.

The Parli Thermal Power Plant is one of the coal-based power plants of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (Mahagenco).

Each of the three sets at the station can generate 250 MW of power every day. ''One of the sets was shut on February 25 and the coal supply has still not been regulated,'' the official from the power station told PTI. He said they usually require 30,000 tonnes of coal to run all three units with full capacity. ''We currently have around 16,000 tonnes of coal. The supply has not been regulated in the last three days. We got two-three rakes each containing 4,000 tonnes of coal,'' the official said. On Sunday, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said the coal stock in the state would last for one or one-and-a-half days. If the shortage continues, it may hamper power generation and lead to load shedding.

Apart from the Parli plant, the Mahagenco operates coal-based power plants in Chandrapur, Koradi, Khaparkheda, Bhusawal, Nashik, Akola and Amravati.

