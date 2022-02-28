Left Menu

Maha: 1 unit of Parli thermal power generation plant shut due to coal shortage

One out of the three power generation units at Parli Thermal Power Plant in Maharashtras Beed district has been shut due to the shortage of coal, a senior official said on Monday.The Parli Thermal Power Plant is one of the coal-based power plants of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Mahagenco.Each of the three sets at the station can generate 250 MW of power every day.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 28-02-2022 10:50 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 10:44 IST
Maha: 1 unit of Parli thermal power generation plant shut due to coal shortage
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

One out of the three power generation units at Parli Thermal Power Plant in Maharashtra's Beed district has been shut due to the shortage of coal, a senior official said on Monday.

The Parli Thermal Power Plant is one of the coal-based power plants of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (Mahagenco).

Each of the three sets at the station can generate 250 MW of power every day. ''One of the sets was shut on February 25 and the coal supply has still not been regulated,'' the official from the power station told PTI. He said they usually require 30,000 tonnes of coal to run all three units with full capacity. ''We currently have around 16,000 tonnes of coal. The supply has not been regulated in the last three days. We got two-three rakes each containing 4,000 tonnes of coal,'' the official said. On Sunday, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said the coal stock in the state would last for one or one-and-a-half days. If the shortage continues, it may hamper power generation and lead to load shedding.

Apart from the Parli plant, the Mahagenco operates coal-based power plants in Chandrapur, Koradi, Khaparkheda, Bhusawal, Nashik, Akola and Amravati.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022