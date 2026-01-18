Pedaling to Glory: India's Breakthrough in UCI Cycling

In a momentous occasion for Indian cycling, veteran rider Naveen John is set to compete in the country's first-ever multi-stage road race, labeled as a UCI 2.2 classified international event.

Despite approaching his 40s, John is filled with anticipation, viewing the Pune Grand Tour as a pivotal development for the nation's cycling aspirations.

The race, stretching over 437 kilometers and luring 170 international competitors, is expected to propel the sport into the spotlight and aid India's Olympic strategizing efforts.

