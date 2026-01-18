Left Menu

Pedaling to Glory: India's Breakthrough in UCI Cycling

Naveen John, an Indian cyclist, is eager yet wistful as he prepares for India's inaugural multi-stage road race, the Pune Grand Tour. The event marks a significant step in Indian cycling's growth, aiming to establish the sport in the nation and boost its Olympic prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 14:32 IST
Pedaling to Glory: India's Breakthrough in UCI Cycling

In a momentous occasion for Indian cycling, veteran rider Naveen John is set to compete in the country's first-ever multi-stage road race, labeled as a UCI 2.2 classified international event.

Despite approaching his 40s, John is filled with anticipation, viewing the Pune Grand Tour as a pivotal development for the nation's cycling aspirations.

The race, stretching over 437 kilometers and luring 170 international competitors, is expected to propel the sport into the spotlight and aid India's Olympic strategizing efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
2
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global
3
Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

 Spain
4
Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026