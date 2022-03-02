White House to unveil COVID-19 preparedness plan on Wednesday
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2022 08:56 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Biden administration will announce on Wednesday a National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan mapping out how "to move forward safely and get back to our more normal routines," the White House said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
