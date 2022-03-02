E-Bill system launched to bring broader transparency, expedite process of payments

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman launched the Electronic Bill (e-Bill) processing system, announced in Union Budget 2022-23, on the occasion of 46th Civil Accounts Day here today at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre.

Along with Finance Minister as Chief Guest, Finance Secretary Dr. T.V. Somanathan; Smt. Sonali Singh, Head of the Organisation of Controller General of Accounts (CGA); Smt. Dharitri Panda, Additional CGA (PFMS) and Smt. Bharati Das, Principal CGA (MHA) also graced the occasion besides other senior dignitaries from the CGA and Ministry of Finance.

Talking about the e-Bill processing system initiative, Smt. Sitharaman said that this is part of 'Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and Digital India eco-system' to bring in broader transparency and expedite the process of payments. It will enhance transparency, efficiency and faceless-paperless payment system by allowing suppliers and contractors to submit their claim online which will be trackable in real time basis, She added.

Referring to the critical role played by the CGA, the Finance Minister lauded the CGA in keeping Government transaction seamless and ensuring smooth payments besides keeping the economy of the country moving ahead. Smt. Sitharaman mentioned the successful implementation of Treasury Single Accounts (TSA), Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and PAHAL through Public Financial Management System (PFMS) as a case in point.

Elaborating further, the Finance Minister said that TSA System has developed a "Just in Time" fund release mechanism and has been implemented across 150 Autonomous Bodies of Central Government; while PFMS has evolved as an efficient tool to maintain transparency, facilitating speedy payment and an instrument of Government outreach to the last beneficiary.

Smt. Sitharaman said that the CGA has been managing public finance by adapting technology, thereby stopping pilferage of public money and ensuring that benefits reach directly to citizens.

The Finance Minister applauded the many silent milestones achieved by the Civil Accounts organization by working behind the scenes to ensure that the account system is run well.

In his address on the occasion, Finance Secretary & Secretary, Expenditure, Dr T.V. Somanathan stated that on the one hand, PFMS is a critical aid to financial administrators of the country, and on the other, it is most important citizen-centric initiative specially the new E-bill system. Dr Somanathan said that the new e-Bill system will reduce time lags further and will serve as a model for accounts towards digital India and EoDB.

Earlier, while welcoming dignitaries in her welcome address, Smt. Sonali Singh recounted various initiatives taken by the CGA over the years, along with brief summing up of ongoing initiatives and a roadmap for the CGA of the future. Smt. Singh said that the country on path of growth and CGA would work incessantly to take the country to greater heights.

Smt. Dharitri Panda, Additional CGA (PFMS), elaborated on the salient benefits of the e-Bill system. Smt. Panda said that the e- Bill system will be rolled out, on a pilot basis in 9 Pay & Account Office (PAO) Accounts of Central Ministries and Departments.

Smt. Bharati Das, Principal CGA (MHA), gave a vote on thanks on behalf of the CGA.

(With Inputs from PIB)