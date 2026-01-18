Left Menu

Inferno at Gul Plaza: A Tragic Blaze in Karachi

A devastating fire in Karachi's Gul Plaza mall led to six deaths, including a firefighter, and left dozens injured. The mall, built in the early 80s, was engulfed in flames from the basement upward. Rescuers face obstacles due to structural instability and smoke. Investigations are underway.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Karachi, a catastrophic fire at the historic Gul Plaza mall claimed six lives, one being a brave firefighter, and injured dozens more. The blaze, which started late Saturday night, prompted immediate emergency responses but continued unchecked for over 20 hours, leaving rescuers struggling to manage the situation.

Sindh's Police Inspector General Javed Alam Odho confirmed the registration of 18 individuals who remain unaccounted for. As emergency services battled the flames, rescue workers evacuated around 20 individuals to nearby hospitals. The incident underscored the mall's structural vulnerabilities, with its collapse posing grave risks to ongoing rescue efforts.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has ordered an investigation into the cause of the fire, highlighting critical failures like inadequate ventilation as contributing factors. Meanwhile, the incident has sparked nationwide concern, with officials promising increased safety measures to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

