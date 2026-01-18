Inferno at Gul Plaza: A Tragic Blaze in Karachi
A devastating fire in Karachi's Gul Plaza mall led to six deaths, including a firefighter, and left dozens injured. The mall, built in the early 80s, was engulfed in flames from the basement upward. Rescuers face obstacles due to structural instability and smoke. Investigations are underway.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In Karachi, a catastrophic fire at the historic Gul Plaza mall claimed six lives, one being a brave firefighter, and injured dozens more. The blaze, which started late Saturday night, prompted immediate emergency responses but continued unchecked for over 20 hours, leaving rescuers struggling to manage the situation.
Sindh's Police Inspector General Javed Alam Odho confirmed the registration of 18 individuals who remain unaccounted for. As emergency services battled the flames, rescue workers evacuated around 20 individuals to nearby hospitals. The incident underscored the mall's structural vulnerabilities, with its collapse posing grave risks to ongoing rescue efforts.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has ordered an investigation into the cause of the fire, highlighting critical failures like inadequate ventilation as contributing factors. Meanwhile, the incident has sparked nationwide concern, with officials promising increased safety measures to prevent future tragedies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy
Tragedy on the Tracks: Deadly Train Collision in Southern Spain
Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives
Tragedy on the Tracks: Deadly Train Collision in Southern Spain
Tragedy in Southern Spain: High-Speed Train Derailment