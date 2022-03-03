Left Menu

New studio to elevate quality of broadcasting for Limpopo radio station

Tubatse Progressive Community Radio Station broadcasts in the Sekhukhune region, Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality.

“The new state-of the art studios will elevate the quality of broadcasting, making Tubatse FM appealing to potential business partners and propel the community radio station to even greater heights,” said the MDDA. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A brand-new state-of-the-art broadcast studio is set to elevate the quality of broadcasting for a Limpopo radio station.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Thembi Siweya, and Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA), will unveil the new broadcast studios of Tubatse 93.4 FM, in Burgersfort.

The radio station was established in 2007 to broadcast programmes that are of community interest in a talk radio format. The programming covers a variety of current affairs genres and caters for all age and gender groups within the community.

The languages of broadcast are, 90% Sepedi, 5% English, 2% Xitsonga, 2% isiSwati and 1% Afrikaans.

"The new state-of the art studios will elevate the quality of broadcasting, making Tubatse FM appealing to potential business partners and propel the community radio station to even greater heights," said the MDDA.

The agency works with in partnership with government assist in developing community and small commercial media across the country and provides funding and media education for local community operators.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

