Lithuania calls for embargo on Russian oil and gas
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 07-03-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 15:51 IST
Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis called on Monday for a stronger NATO defense of the Baltic region as well as embargoes on Russian energy sales following the invasion of Ukraine.
"Energy sources which we import pay for the Russian military operation. We cannot pay for oil and gas with the blood of Ukraine," Landsbergis told a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
