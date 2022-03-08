Left Menu

European stocks edge higher as banks rebound

Fears of a severe supply crunch sent crude prices soaring to $127 a barrel and fuelled concerns about inflation stifling economic growth. French food group Danone slipped 2.7% despite unveiling measures to ramp up revenue growth.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 13:54 IST
European stocks edge higher as banks rebound
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks edged higher on Tuesday, as banking stocks found some reprieve after hefty losses in the past sessions, although the sentiment remained fragile as Moscow warned it could cut gas supplies to Europe.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% by 0815 GMT, with banks gaining 1.7% after hitting a one-year low in the previous session. European bourses, including the German DAX and Italy's FTSE MIB, confirmed on Monday they were in a bear market — marking 20% or more declines from their record closing highs due to prospects of a ban on Russian oil imports.

Adding to woes, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Russia could cut gas supplies via the existing Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, but it has not made such a decision yet. Fears of a severe supply crunch sent crude prices soaring to $127 a barrel and fuelled concerns about inflation stifling economic growth.

French food group Danone slipped 2.7% despite unveiling measures to ramp up revenue growth. Adidas fell 1.9% after the Financial Times reported the German sportswear group has replaced its head of its Greater China operations following a consumer boycott over its stance on Xinjiang cotton.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022