Snake rescuer, organic farmer, entrepreneur -- 29 women get Nari Shakti award

From first woman snake rescuer to Down syndrome affected Kathak dancer, 29 outstanding women achievers were conferred with Nari Shakti award on Tuesday on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Twenty-eight awards (14 each for 2020 and 2021) were presented to the 29 women in recognition of their exceptional work towards empowerment of women, especially the vulnerable and marginalised.

Among the awardees are Vanita Jagdeo Borade, the first woman snake rescuer, who founded 'Soyre Vanchare Multipurpose Foundation' for nature and wildlife protection and promoting pollution-free environment. She has rescued and released over 50,000 snakes to their natural habitat. She also conducted snake awareness programmes that included topics such as first aid for snake bite victims, safety considerations, among others. She is known as ''Snake Friend'' and the Indian postal department honoured her by releasing a postal stamp. Down syndrome affected Kathak Dancer Saylee Nandkishor Agavane has performed in more than 100 events. At the Global Olympiad Dance competition, she received a bronze medal. She has been awarded for promoting Indian classical dance internationally despite facing hardship.

Visually challenged social activist Tiffany Brar was awarded for her exemplary work for visually impaired rural women. Organic farmer Ushaben Dineshbhai Vasava was awarded for her outstanding contribution in organic farming and assistance in educating women farmers at the ground level.

Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India has been awarded for excellence in the field of technology, truly representing the 21st century women and empowering students to build Artifical Intelligence enabled Hi-Tech future for India.

Shobha Gasti, who started Mahilla Abhivrudhi Mattu Samrakshana Samasthe (MASS) that works in 360 villages across three talukas in Belgaum, Karnataka, has been awarded for her exemplary contribution for the cause of empowerment of women and girls.

The next awardee is Tage Rita Takhe, an entrepreneur who produces 'Naara Aalba', India's first organic kiwi wine, with an annual capacity of approximately 60,000 litres and a turnover of Rs 4.5 crore. An engineer by qualification, she left her job to become an entrepreneur. She founded 'Lambu Subu Food and Beverages', Naara-Aaba ''wine' in 2016 in Lower Subansiri, Arunachal Pradesh. She was also awarded the United Nations Women Transforming India Award. The Nari Shakti Puraskar is given to her for excellence in promoting women entrepreneurship and local product internationally.

The Nari Shakti Puraskar is an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development to acknowledge the exceptional contribution made by individuals and institutions, and celebrate women as game-changers and catalysts of positive change in society. PTI UZM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)