U.S. not pressurizing allies to ban Russian oil imports - energy secretary

The United States is not putting pressure on its allies to do the same as the U.S. when it comes to banning Russian oil and energy imports, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2022 03:26 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 03:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The United States is not putting pressure on its allies to do the same as the U.S. when it comes to banning Russian oil and energy imports, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Tuesday. "We (the U.S.) don't rely that much on Russian oil and we don't rely on Russian gas at all. We know that our allies across the world may not be in that same position. And so we are not asking them to do the same thing," Granholm told CNBC in an interview.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

