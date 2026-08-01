China conducts naval, air patrols around disputed shoal in South China Sea
China's military conducted joint air and naval combat drills around the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, escalating tensions in the region.
- Country:
- China
China's military conducted joint air and naval combat drills around the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, the People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command said in a statement on Saturday. Here are some key details:
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