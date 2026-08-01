Civilian vessel owned by Russia's Rosatom sank in Black Sea after Ukrainian drone attack, all crew survived, company says
A Ukrainian drone attack sank a Russian civilian vessel in the Black Sea, but all 17 crew members survived, with the incident described as "piracy and maritime robbery" by Rosatom's head.
- Country:
- Russia
Two Ukrainian drones hit and sank a civilian vessel owned by Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom sailing in the Black Sea overnight, the company's head, Alexei Likhachev, said in a statement on Saturday. All 17 crew members survived the attack on the ship, which was transporting goods such as frozen food and construction materials, Likhachev added.
"Such an attack can only be described as piracy and maritime robbery," he said. Both Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks in recent weeks on ships that they say are aiding the other side's war effort.
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