Civilian vessel owned by Russia's Rosatom sank in Black Sea after Ukrainian drone attack, all crew survived, company says

A Ukrainian drone attack sank a Russian civilian vessel in the Black Sea, but all 17 crew members survived, with the incident described as "piracy and maritime robbery" by Rosatom's head.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 15:08 IST
Civilian vessel owned by Russia's Rosatom sank in Black Sea after Ukrainian drone attack, all crew survived, company says
  • Country:
  • Russia

​Two Ukrainian ​drones hit ‌and sank a ​civilian vessel owned by Russian ‌state nuclear corporation Rosatom sailing in the Black Sea overnight, the company's ‌head, Alexei Likhachev, said in a ‌statement on Saturday. All 17 crew members survived the attack on the ⁠ship, ​which was ⁠transporting goods such as frozen food ⁠and construction materials, Likhachev added.

"Such an attack ​can only be described as ⁠piracy and maritime robbery," he said. Both Russia ⁠and ​Ukraine have stepped up attacks in recent weeks on ⁠ships that they say are aiding ⁠the ⁠other side's war effort.

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