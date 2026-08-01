Civilian vessel owned by Russia's Rosatom sank in Black Sea after Ukrainian drone attack, all crew survived, company says

​Two Ukrainian ​drones hit ‌and sank a ​civilian vessel owned by Russian ‌state nuclear corporation Rosatom sailing in the Black Sea overnight, the company's ‌head, Alexei Likhachev, said in a ‌statement on Saturday. All 17 crew members survived the attack on the ⁠ship, ​which was ⁠transporting goods such as frozen food ⁠and construction materials, Likhachev added.

"Such an attack ​can only be described as ⁠piracy and maritime robbery," he said. Both Russia ⁠and ​Ukraine have stepped up attacks in recent weeks on ⁠ships that they say are aiding ⁠the ⁠other side's war effort.