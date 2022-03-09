Left Menu

Sudan raises local fuel prices

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 09-03-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 14:55 IST
Sudan raised local fuel prices, lifting the gasoline price 547 Sudanese pounds ($1.23) per litre from 415 pounds, according to prices posted at a fuel station in the capital.

Diesel prices were also raised to 507 pounds per litre. The pound traded at 530 to the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.

($1 = 444.3992 Sudanese pounds)

