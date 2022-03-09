Left Menu

UK's Truss eyes further Russian sanctions on SWIFT, energy sector

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-03-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 22:38 IST
UK's Truss eyes further Russian sanctions on SWIFT, energy sector
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain is seeking to fully exclude Russia from the SWIFT payments messaging system and also an end to use of Russian oil and gas across the G7 as sanctions are ratcheted up over the invasion of Ukraine, foreign minister Liz Truss said.

"We must double down on our sanctions. That includes a full SWIFT ban, and the G7 ending its use of Russian oil and gas," Truss said at a news conference in Washington on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
4
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022