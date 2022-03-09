UK's Truss eyes further Russian sanctions on SWIFT, energy sector
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-03-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 22:38 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain is seeking to fully exclude Russia from the SWIFT payments messaging system and also an end to use of Russian oil and gas across the G7 as sanctions are ratcheted up over the invasion of Ukraine, foreign minister Liz Truss said.
"We must double down on our sanctions. That includes a full SWIFT ban, and the G7 ending its use of Russian oil and gas," Truss said at a news conference in Washington on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 18-Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regions
Russian troops in Ukraine's Donbas won't trigger broader sanctions - U.S. official
WRAPUP 18-Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regions
The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern: India.
UN considers Russian recognition of Ukraine breakaway regions inconsistent With UN Charter