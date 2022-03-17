Left Menu

India adds 1.2 GW open access solar capacity in 2021: Mercom India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 15:17 IST
India adds 1.2 GW open access solar capacity in 2021: Mercom India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's solar open access installations witnessed a sharp growth during 2021 with the country adding 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of open access solar capacity during the year, according to Mercom India.

The country had installed 383 megawatt (MW) of open access solar capacity in 2020, the research firm said.

Solar power through Open Access is an arrangement where a power producer establishes a solar power plant and signs a medium/long-term power purchase agreement with a consumer.

As of December 2021, the cumulative installed solar capacity in the open access market was over 5 GW, the report titled 'Mercom India Solar Open Access Market Report Annual 2021' said.

According to the report, Uttar Pradesh topped in installation of open access solar capacities in 2021, followed by Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. The top five states made up for 80 per cent of the total installations during the year.

''Mitigating carbon footprint, reducing the cost of power, renewable power purchase obligations, and RE100 initiatives, the list of reasons for commercial and industrial (C&I) consumers to go green is piling up.

''The demand for open access solar is growing, it is reflected in the robust pipeline of projects,'' said Priya Sanjay, Managing Director at Mercom India.

A subsidiary of US-based Mercom Capital Group, Mercom Communications India is a clean energy research and communications firm with expertise in cleantech markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022