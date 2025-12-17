India-UAE Trade Pact: Bids Invited for Gold Import Quota

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced the invitation for bids on the gold import quota allocated under the India-UAE trade pact for the fiscal year 2025-26.

In a decision made in October, the allocation will follow a competitive bidding process, a stipulation under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The DGFT has set the total import quota at 30 tonnes for this round, using a tariff rate quota system to allow reduced-duty imports. Future allocations will be communicated post the current round's conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)