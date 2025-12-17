India-UAE Trade Pact: Bids Invited for Gold Import Quota
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has invited bids for allocating the gold import quota under the India-UAE trade pact. This first allocation round for 2025-26 involves a tariff rate quota and a competitive bidding process. The current quota limits imports to 30 tonnes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:02 IST
- Country:
- India
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced the invitation for bids on the gold import quota allocated under the India-UAE trade pact for the fiscal year 2025-26.
In a decision made in October, the allocation will follow a competitive bidding process, a stipulation under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
The DGFT has set the total import quota at 30 tonnes for this round, using a tariff rate quota system to allow reduced-duty imports. Future allocations will be communicated post the current round's conclusion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
'Four More Shots Please!' Bids Adieu but Cast Hopes for More
Record-Breaking Bids Make Waves at IPL Auction 2023
Japan Bids Tearful Farewell to Giant Pandas Amid Diplomatic Tensions
Odia Journalism Trailblazer Bids Farewell
CIDCO Invites Bids for Third Runway Feasibility Study at Navi Mumbai Airport