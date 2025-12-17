Left Menu

India-UAE Trade Pact: Bids Invited for Gold Import Quota

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has invited bids for allocating the gold import quota under the India-UAE trade pact. This first allocation round for 2025-26 involves a tariff rate quota and a competitive bidding process. The current quota limits imports to 30 tonnes.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced the invitation for bids on the gold import quota allocated under the India-UAE trade pact for the fiscal year 2025-26.

In a decision made in October, the allocation will follow a competitive bidding process, a stipulation under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The DGFT has set the total import quota at 30 tonnes for this round, using a tariff rate quota system to allow reduced-duty imports. Future allocations will be communicated post the current round's conclusion.

