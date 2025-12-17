Fog Plays Spoilsport: India vs South Africa T20 Called Off
The fourth T20 international between India and South Africa in Lucknow was canceled due to thick fog. Umpires inspected the field every 30 minutes, but visibility did not improve. The match was called off before the toss, with India currently leading the series 2-1.
The much-anticipated fourth T20 international showdown between cricket giants India and South Africa was abruptly called off in Lucknow on Wednesday, owing to the pervasive fog that blanketed the Ekana Cricket Stadium.
Umpires conducted field inspections every half-hour, hoping for better conditions, but the dense fog persisted, rendering visibility insufficient for play.
With the match abandoned before even the toss, India remains ahead in the five-match series with a 2-1 lead, as all eyes now turn to the final T20 clash set for Friday in Ahmedabad.
