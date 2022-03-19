Left Menu

Man starts modern farming in Jaipur after leaving job in Singapore

A young man employed with a Japanese company in Singapore has left his job to start modern and organic farming in the Dudu town of Rajasthan's Jaipur.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 19-03-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 22:19 IST
A young man, Bhanwar Singh Mandiwal starts farming in Jaipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A young man employed with a Japanese company in Singapore has left his job to start modern and organic farming in the Dudu town of Rajasthan's Jaipur. Bhanwar Singh Mandiwal, an entrepreneur as well as farmer mainly focuses on exotic vegetables like coloured capsicum, celery, rosemary and parsley.

"I began farming in 2018. We focus mostly on exotic vegetables like colour capsicum, celery, rosemary, parsley. We send all our products to Delhi," Mandiwal told ANI. He said that the scarcity of water remains an issue in Jaipur for farming but manage to procure the vegetables with different methods of irrigation.

"Water scarcity remains an issue, so we have a 36 lakh litre water-harvesting pond with drip irrigation," he further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

