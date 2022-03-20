Left Menu

Russia-Ukraine tussle, COVID situation in China major drivers for markets this week: Analysts

Stock markets will be guided by global factors such as the Russia-Ukraine war, the COVID-19 situation in China and crude oil prices in absence of major domestic events this week, analysts said.Stock markets are expected to keep their winning momentum this week as FIIs may come back aggressively fuelling a further rally in the market, they added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 15:19 IST
Russia-Ukraine tussle, COVID situation in China major drivers for markets this week: Analysts
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Stock markets will be guided by global factors such as the Russia-Ukraine war, the COVID-19 situation in China, and crude oil prices in absence of major domestic events this week, analysts said.

Stock markets are expected to keep their winning momentum this week as FIIs may come back aggressively fuelling a further rally in the market, they added. ''In absence of any major event, global cues viz the Russia-Ukraine war, the COVID situation in China and movement of crude will remain in focus. Besides, participants will be also be eyeing FIIs flow for cues,'' said Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking.

Any news of escalation in the Russia-Ukraine tussle and deterioration of the COVID situation in China could again dent the sentiment, he added.

''Our markets are in a much better shape compared to most of the emerging markets and we have witnessed a strong rally from lower levels, therefore, there might be some feeling of missing out among FIIs and they may come back aggressively in the Indian markets that may fuel a further rally in our market,'' Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investment Ltd, said.

The market has already factored in that the Russia-Ukraine issue may end soon however news flows related to this issue may continue to cause some volatility in the market, he added.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 2,313.63 points or 4.16 percent in a holiday-shortened week.

Equity markets were closed on Friday on account of Holi.

''Considering that no major domestic event is lined up, Indian markets will be guided by their global counterparts this week. The situation in Russia-Ukraine will be closely watched.

''Because crude plays such a pivotal role in determining the fate of Indian macros, crude price movements will also be meticulously monitored,'' said Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities.

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co Ltd, Head – Equity, Hemant Kanawala, said, ''We expect markets to remain in a consolidation phase in the near term as investors assess global developments and upcoming domestic earnings season.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022