France's Macron: We need to be vigilant over Corsica after jailed nationalist killed

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said the country must remain "very vigilant" after a famous Corsican nationalist, Yvan Colonna died succumbing to injuries suffered after being attacked in a mainland French prison.

Macron told French radio France Bleu in an interview that action will be taken following Colonna's killing, "because we cannot allow this kind of acts like this happen in our prisons."

