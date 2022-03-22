Left Menu

France's Macron: We need to be vigilant over Corsica after jailed nationalist killed

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-03-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 17:42 IST
France's Macron: We need to be vigilant over Corsica after jailed nationalist killed
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said the country must remain "very vigilant" after a famous Corsican nationalist, Yvan Colonna died succumbing to injuries suffered after being attacked in a mainland French prison.

Macron told French radio France Bleu in an interview that action will be taken following Colonna's killing, "because we cannot allow this kind of acts like this happen in our prisons."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022