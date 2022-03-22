Algeria, China sign $7 bln Tebessa fertiliser production deal Sonatrach

Algeria and China have signed a shareholder agreement to invest $7 billion to produce 5.4 million tonnes of fertiliser per year in the Algerian region of Tebessa, Algeria's national oil company Sonatrach said on Tuesday.

Algeria expects the phosphate project to create 12,000 jobs during the construction phase, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)