Algeria, China sign $7 bln Tebessa fertiliser production deal Sonatrach

Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 22-03-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 19:15 IST
Algeria, China sign $7 bln Tebessa fertiliser production deal Sonatrach
Algeria and China have signed a shareholder agreement to invest $7 billion to produce 5.4 million tonnes of fertiliser per year in the Algerian region of Tebessa, Algeria's national oil company Sonatrach said on Tuesday.

Algeria expects the phosphate project to create 12,000 jobs during the construction phase, the statement added.

