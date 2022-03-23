Left Menu

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy to address Swedish Parliament

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 23-03-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 15:03 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Sweden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address the Swedish Parliament via video link on Thursday, the Swedish Parliament said in a statement.

The speech will start at 0955 GMT on Thursday.

