Ukrainian President Zelenskiy to address Swedish Parliament
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 23-03-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 15:03 IST
- Sweden
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address the Swedish Parliament via video link on Thursday, the Swedish Parliament said in a statement.
The speech will start at 0955 GMT on Thursday.
