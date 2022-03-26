U.S. condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities -State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 00:04 IST
Washington condemned "unacceptable" attacks by Yemen's Houthis on Saudi energy facilities, State Department deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday, adding the United States would continue to work with Saudi Arabia to strengthen its defenses.
The Iran-aligned Houthis said they launched attacks on Saudi energy facilities on Friday and the Saudi-led coalition said oil giant Aramco's petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah was hit, causing a fire in two storage tanks but no casualties.
