Washington Post Fights Back: Court Battle Over Seized Electronics

The Washington Post requested a federal court to return electronic devices seized from reporter Hannah Natanson by federal authorities. The Post argues this violates First Amendment and journalist safeguards. The search is part of an investigation into contractor Aurelio Perez-Lugones, accused of mishandling classified info.

The Washington Post has taken legal action, asking the federal court to compel authorities to return electronic devices taken from reporter Hannah Natanson's residence in Virginia. The newspaper insists that the government's seizures breach protections afforded to journalists under the First Amendment.

Federal agents conducted a search of Natanson's home, confiscating several devices, including phones and laptops, as part of an inquiry into a Pentagon contractor accused of handling classified information improperly. This action, the Post claims, creates a chilling effect on journalism and reporting.

The contractor under scrutiny, Aurelio Luis Perez-Lugones, is facing charges of unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents. The Justice Department has recently updated its guidelines, allowing more aggressive measures in investigating unauthorized disclosures to the media.

