China allocates another $315 mln for growth of winter wheat crop

China has allocated another 2 billion yuan ($315.10 million) to facilitate the growth of its winter wheat crop, the country's finance ministry said on Thursday.

The money will be used to help the crop to grow stronger in 11 main production provinces, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on its website. The move came after heavy rains last fall delayed winter wheat planting in many production regions, which could hurt yield and output of the crop.

China has allocated 5 billion yuan in total from its central finance system to stablise winter wheat output this crop year, according to the statement. Beijing has been taking measures to strengthen field management of the crop, a major staple food grain in the world's most populous country, as part of its efforts to strengthen food security. ($1 = 6.3472 Chinese yuan renminbi)

