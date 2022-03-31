Left Menu

China allocates another $315 mln for growth of winter wheat crop

China has allocated another 2 billion yuan ($315.10 million) to facilitate the growth of its winter wheat crop, the country's finance ministry said on Thursday. The money will be used to help the crop to grow stronger in 11 main production provinces, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on its website. ($1 = 6.3472 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 08:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 08:08 IST
China allocates another $315 mln for growth of winter wheat crop

China has allocated another 2 billion yuan ($315.10 million) to facilitate the growth of its winter wheat crop, the country's finance ministry said on Thursday.

The money will be used to help the crop to grow stronger in 11 main production provinces, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on its website. The move came after heavy rains last fall delayed winter wheat planting in many production regions, which could hurt yield and output of the crop.

China has allocated 5 billion yuan in total from its central finance system to stablise winter wheat output this crop year, according to the statement. Beijing has been taking measures to strengthen field management of the crop, a major staple food grain in the world's most populous country, as part of its efforts to strengthen food security. ($1 = 6.3472 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022