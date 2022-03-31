Left Menu

All COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted in Maharashtra from Gudi Padwa festival

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday announced that all COVID-19 related regulations will be lifted from the state from Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-03-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 18:41 IST
All COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted in Maharashtra from Gudi Padwa festival
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday announced that all COVID-19 related regulations will be lifted from the state from Saturday. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the Gudi Padwa festival is marked as a new year. Hence, for a new start, COVID-19 related regulations will be lifted on the same day.

"For the past two years, we've successfully battled the deadly coronavirus and today the scourge seems to be fading," reads the official statement. "To make a fresh start, the restrictions imposed during the Corona period under the Disaster Management Act as well as the Infectious Diseases Prevention Act are being completely lifted from Gudi Padwa (April 2)," said Thackeray.

However, citizens are advised to wear masks, keep a safe distance and get vaccinated against corona in order to avoid the future dangers of COVID-19. The Maharashtra government and Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party are engaged in a row over taking out a procession on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Denying permission for it, authorities had cited COVID-19 regulations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022