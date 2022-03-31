All COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted in Maharashtra from Gudi Padwa festival

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday announced that all COVID-19 related regulations will be lifted from the state from Saturday. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the Gudi Padwa festival is marked as a new year. Hence, for a new start, COVID-19 related regulations will be lifted on the same day.

"For the past two years, we've successfully battled the deadly coronavirus and today the scourge seems to be fading," reads the official statement. "To make a fresh start, the restrictions imposed during the Corona period under the Disaster Management Act as well as the Infectious Diseases Prevention Act are being completely lifted from Gudi Padwa (April 2)," said Thackeray.

However, citizens are advised to wear masks, keep a safe distance and get vaccinated against corona in order to avoid the future dangers of COVID-19. The Maharashtra government and Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party are engaged in a row over taking out a procession on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Denying permission for it, authorities had cited COVID-19 regulations. (ANI)

